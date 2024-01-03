HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The Pennsylvania Farm Show starts this weekend, and the Department of Agriculture expects 500,000 visitors over eight days.

Farm animals, food, and educational exhibits will be on display, highlighting this year’s farm show theme, ‘Connecting Our Communities’.

“All of that comes together inside the Farm Show, you’ll see what we produce, who produces, where we do it,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

A fan favorite returning for the second year, baby goat snuggling with double the amount of goats this year.

Thousands also flock to the Farm Show for the food.

“You start the new year with the farm show, but you also get your favorite, whatever it is,” said Redding.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding led a tour of must-see exhibits, new events, competitions — and of course, food — to be featured during the 2024 PA Farm Show. The 2024 Farm Show theme, Connecting Our Communities, celebrates the best of Pennsylvania agriculture and what unites us across geography, identities, and cultures.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding led a tour of must-see exhibits, new events, competitions — and of course, food — to be featured during the 2024 PA Farm Show. The 2024 Farm Show theme, Connecting Our Communities, celebrates the best of Pennsylvania agriculture and what unites us across geography, identities, and cultures.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding led a tour of must-see exhibits, new events, competitions — and of course, food — to be featured during the 2024 PA Farm Show. The 2024 Farm Show theme, Connecting Our Communities, celebrates the best of Pennsylvania agriculture and what unites us across geography, identities, and cultures.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding led a tour of must-see exhibits, new events, competitions — and of course, food — to be featured during the 2024 PA Farm Show. The 2024 Farm Show theme, Connecting Our Communities, celebrates the best of Pennsylvania agriculture and what unites us across geography, identities, and cultures.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding led a tour of must-see exhibits, new events, competitions — and of course, food — to be featured during the 2024 PA Farm Show. The 2024 Farm Show theme, Connecting Our Communities, celebrates the best of Pennsylvania agriculture and what unites us across geography, identities, and cultures.

You’re bound to find something whether it’s the classic chocolate and vanilla milkshakes, fried cheese cubes, or potato donuts. Stuffed mushrooms with fiesta cheese spinach artichoke, and potato cakes are the new items this year.

“It’s got a very light texture, tastes kind of like mashed potatoes with a little onion in and we’re going to be serving them with applesauce and sour cream,” said Nathan Tallman, executive director of Pennsylvania Co-operative Potato Growers.

Secretary Redding says he hopes people leave with more than just a full belly.

“I hope somebody comes away inspired,” said Redding.