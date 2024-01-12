HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — He was born in Pennsylvania but has traveled to six continents as America’s top agricultural negotiator.

But Friday, Washington, D.C.-based Ambassador Doug McKalip — who is originally from Chester County, south of Erie — was back in the commonwealth, touring the Farm Show with Russell Redding, Pennsylvania’s secretary of agriculture.

McKalip is the chief agricultural negotiator in the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

McKalip’s role in agriculture is less tangible than the roles of a lot of folks at the farm show. But the importance of someone negotiating better trade deals with other countries?

Well, Redding explained, imagine not being able to sell apples from Adams or York counties to India’s 1.4 billion people and then being able to do that, as has become possible thanks to a deal to lower trade barriers for 12 commodities — from blueberries to cranberries to, yes, apples — in 31 countries around the world, including the most populous country of all, India.

“This is a really big deal,” Redding said. “It was like this weight was lifted that we’re back in that market.”

“So to have Ambassador McKalip here with us I think sort of makes the point that it’s both local and it’s global at the same time,” Redding said.

Why are exports so important, given America’s large domestic market?

“We consume it here, but we also need folks who are many miles from here,” Redding said. “And 95 percent of the available stomachs are someplace other than the United States of America.”

McKalip said trade deals involve the reduction or elimination of tariffs but also changing rules that exist ostensibly on food-safety grounds but are really — critics say — about protecting markets from competition.

“Ultimately, if science wins out, farmers in the U.S. and farmers in Pennsylvania will win the day as well,” McKalip said.

Redding and McKalip made their comments during a stop at the Pennsylvania hardwood display at the fair. Pennsylvania is the No. 1 exporter among hardwood, ranked by volume among U.S. states.