HARRISBURG Pa. (WHTM) – The 2024 Pennsylvania Farm show draws a crowd of thousands.

One stand that is bound to form lines, is the Pa. Potato Doughnut Stand!

“We never turn anyone away, we start making them at 4:30 in the morning here and lines start to build up around 9,” said Nathan Tallman.

Nathan Tallman, with the Co-Op, tells abc27 it is something not only Pennsylvanians look forward to, but even people from around the country!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

New to the menu this year, Potato Cakes! Tallman said they are a take on a Jewish Latke or Polish Placki Ziemniaczane. It is made from potatoes, onions, milk, eggs, salt, and pepper!

“People like new, so we are bringing a new item and it is deep fried so what could be better at the Pennsylvania Farm Show!” said Tallman.

Today at the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show is Tater Tuesday, 27Daybreak made sure to make stops at all areas of their stand!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

What can you find if you visit? Baked Potatoes, Baked Sweet Potatoes, Pierogies, Potato Cakes, and Fresh-cut French Fries. Plus, those staple Potato Donuts!

The Co-Op is also sponsoring a cook-off competition between Dauphin County students today at 1:00 PM.