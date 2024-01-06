(WHTM) – What’s farm show week without some winter weather, the 2024 Pennsylvania farm show is officially here.
This year marks 108 years of the farm show. There was an opening ceremony on Saturday morning with Pennsylvania leaders.
Senator Bob Casey (D) said, “I’ve been to a number of farm shows, not quite 108 yet but I’m grateful to be back here and look forward to celebrating, so much to celebrate with our commonwealth and I think by extension, our country.”
This year’s theme is “Connecting our communities” which celebrates Pennsylvania agriculture.