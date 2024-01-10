HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is home to many events that showcase the state’s rich farm industry and culture. One of these events features a unique performance that involves eight tractors, background music and plenty of fun: tractor square dancing.

It’s like regular square dancing, but with tractors.

“When I was asked to join I said, ‘I know nothing about square dancing.’ And their response was ‘We can teach you how to square dance but we can’t teach you how to drive a tractor,'” Darrel Holsopple, president of the Roof Garden Tractor Buddies club, said about how he got involved in the performances.

During the tractor square dancing performance at the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show, the roars of the Roof Garden Tractor Buddies’ antique tractors filled the Equine Arena. As the tractors started to dance, their tires made imprints in the dust and the smell of dust wafted through the air.

The club is based out of Somerset County and was founded in 2003. It practices about once per week throughout the summer and puts on multiple tractor square-dancing performances each year in Pennsylvania and neighboring states. This often includes the Pennsylvania Farm Show, where the club performed for its 17th time this Wednesday.

The performances typically last about an hour long. Like in regular square dancing, there is a caller who announces to the dancers which moves to perform various rehearsed patterns and maneuvers.

Holsopple says most members of the club have some kind of connection to farming. For him, that connection goes back to his childhood and the time he spent on his uncle’s farm.

Holsopple doesn’t work in the farming industry today but like many members of the club, he still loves and collects antique tractors.

More than a hobby, the club is also a way to for members to spend time with family and others in their community.

“It’s more than square-dancing. It’s more of a social, family event,” Holsopple said.

At practices the club often brings food and gathers to eat.

Four several of the club members, the tradition has been already been passed down to the next generation.

“A couple of years ago, we lost like three club members due to passing away… and we were getting a little slim. But I have a grandson and another gentleman has a grandson, and then our caller, her husband dances and her son dances. So it’s a family-run [club],” Holsopple said.

To learn more about the Roof Garden Tractor Buddies club including it’s upcoming events, head to the clubs website, roofgardentractorbuddies.com or follow them on Facebook.