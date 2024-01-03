HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Farm Show kicks off on Jan. 6 and with that comes many exhibits and things to see and do. One of the main reasons for visitors to come to the farm show is the food.

The food court is one of the most popular attractions at the farm show and is located in Expo Hall and the Main Hall of the complex. Credit cards as well as cash will be accepted at all food vendors.

abc27 has put together a guide to everything to eat at the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show:

Food Court Hours

The food court opens one day before the opening day of the farm show.

Friday, January 5 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m



Saturday, January 6 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.



Sunday, January 7 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.



Monday, January 8 to Friday, January 12 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.



Saturday, January 13 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Farm Show Food Vendors and Offerings

PA State Beekeepers Association

Honey-Sweetened Ice Cream, Honey-Sweetened Hand-Cooked Waffles, and PA Honey.

PA Cooperative Potato Growers Inc.

Potato cakes, french fries, baked potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, potato donuts, and pierogis.

PA Dairymen’s Association

Milk, milkshakes, toasted cheese sandwiches, deep-fried mozzarella cubes, sundaes, and ice cream cones.

PA Livestock Association

Italian Pork Loin Sandwich, Sliced Pit Beef BBQ, Pork BBQ Sandwich, Goat Sloppy Joe BBQ, Italian Sausage Sandwich, Boneless Texas Rib Sandwich, Cheesesteak Sandwich, Double Smoked Ham Sandwich, Jumbo Hot Dog, and Lamb Stew.

PA Maple Sryup Producers Council

Maple Cotton Candy, Maple Cotton Candy Mix, Maple Syrup, Maple Candy, Maple Cream, Maple Sundae, Maple Frozen Yogurt, Mapleaid, Maple Mini Drops, Maple Sucker, Crumb Sugar, and Cinnamon Crumb Sugar.

PA Mushroom Farmers

Stuffed Baby Bella Mushrooms, Cream of Mushroom Soup, Mushroom Salad, Breaded Whole White Mushrooms, Blended Mushroom Steakhouse Burger, Savory Portabella Mushroom Nachos, Savory Wild Portabella Mushroom Jerky, and Fresh Gourmet Mushroom Crumble

PA Vegetable Growers Association

Chicken Corn Soup, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Vegetable Soup, Batter-Dipped vegetables (Strawberry Surprise, Blooming Onion, Pumpkin or Blueberry Funnel Cake, Corn Nuggets, Raspberry Lemonade, Berry/Melon Infused Water, Fried Pickles, Veggie Burger, Corn Dog, and Berry Battered Oreos.

State Horticultural Association

Apples, Caramel Apple, Cider, Apple Butter, Dried Apples, Cider Slushy, Cider Donut, Apple Salsa, Apple Sauce Squeeze Pouches, Peach Salsa, and Apple Cotton Candy.

Pennsylvania FFA Foundation

Pennsylvania Preferred Pizza (One Topping, Two Toppings, Supreme, Buffalo Chicken, Meat Lovers, Veggie Lovers, Dessert), Lemonade, Apple Cider, Chocolate Milk, and White Milk

According to the Farm Show, the food court generates income to support Pennsylvania Agricultural Commodity Organizations.