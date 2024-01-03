HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to begin on Saturday, Jan. 6, and run through Saturday, Jan. 13, but how much does it cost to get in?

To park it costs $15 (except for Jan. 5), but to get into the farm show itself it’s free.

The only items you’ll have to pay for at the Pennsylvania Farm Show are parking, food, and merchandise.

Wheelchairs will be available at no extra cost and service dogs are permitted into the farm show.

The normal chocolate and vanilla milkshakes will be at the farm show, but the 2024 milkshake flavor is salted caramel.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show can date back to as early as the mid-1600s.

The Farm Show Complex was close to being moved in the ’70s with locations such as Lancaster, Hershey, and Susquehanna Township appearing as front runners but it was decided that Harrisburg would remain the location of the Farm Show.

Keeping the complex in Harrisburg meant that it would need renovations and in 2001, a $76 million expansion/renovation began that included the Exposition Hall, Equine Arena, Equine Barn, wash racks, connector links, new heat and air handling units in the Large and Small Arenas, a new entrance to the Large Arena and an additional off-site parking area.

Today, the Pennsylvania Farm Show is the largest indoor agriculture event in the world, is a week-long, can host up to 500,000 visitors every January, and includes 24 acres of animals, educational encounters, displays, and food, family, and fun.