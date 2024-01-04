Harrisburg (WHTM) The Pennsylvania Farm Show is so big (one million square feet of exhibit space) that they keep two lists – one for exhibitors, and one for events.

Some of the events take place at “ground level” so to speak, but others happen at special stages.

To prepare this story, we started with the Farm Show Map. (You can download your own copy here.)

(Keep in mind as you look at this map that West is Up, East is Down, North is Right, and South is Left.)

We’ve split the map into sections, showing the various buildings and arenas. The buildings, and some of the stages in the buildings, have their own codes:

​BH – PA Preferred® Banquet Hall ​EL – East Maclay Street Lobby CCC – Crossroads Conference Center ​MHS – Main Hall Stage ​EH – East Hall ​SA – Small/Sale Arena ​KCC – Keystone Conference Center ​GEX – GIANT Expo Hall ​NHA – New Holland Arena ​EA – Equine Arena ​CCS – PA Preferred® Culinary Connection Stage ​EB – Equine Barn ​LFS – Lancaster Farming Stage ​MH – Main Hall

And now, starting from the southernmost part of the Farm Show Complex and working our way north, let’s look at what you’ll find in these buildings:

East Maclay Street Lobby (EL) This is the original main entrance to the Farm Show, dating from 1931. The front of the building is noted for its agriculture-themed art deco relief sculptures. It’s one of the three shuttle dropoff locations, and opens to the 1931 Main Hall (MH). Even the lobby is a busy place; many exhibits and demonstrations take place here, including Small Grains, Hay, 4H opportunities (with some sheep and goats), and Open Horticulture. The easternmost lobby entrance holds the Family Living Stage. The Keystone Conference Center (KCC) is located on the second floor of the lobby.

Main Hall (MH) The First Farm Show building opened its doors to the public in 1931. This is where you will find the Butter Sculpture at the entrance from the lobby, the Trading Post, Commodity Exhibits, Artisans Alley, Family Living, a Carousel, Christmas Trees, and a quiet place to snuggle with goats on the east side. There’s also a Food Court Annex for those who don’t want to hike to the other end of the complex to get a milkshake. The hall has three stages. At the Main Hall Stage (MHS) many demonstrations, presentations, and contests take place, ranging from a demonstration of the strength of eggshells to Pennsylvania’s Greatest Whoopie Pie/Gob Contest. The Culinary Connection Stage ​(CCS) hosts food demonstrations, including cooking contests. The Family Living Stage, as noted before, is at the lobby’s east entrance. To see a detailed map of the Maclay Street Lobby and Main Hall, Click Here.

West Hall (WH) is located behind the Main Hall and right next to the Small Arena (SA). During the Farm Show, this is where you will find sheep all week, and goats and pigs from Saturday to Tuesday. A couple of large doors on the east end of West Hall lead into the Small Arena, making it easy to move animals in and out for livestock judgings and auctions.

The Small Arena (SA) AKA the Sale Arena, is located behind the Main Hall, between the West Hall and East Hall. The grandstands are a great place to sit and rest for a spell while watching livestock judging, auctions, Alpaca Fiber and Fun on Monday, and the Sheep to Shawl and Youth Fleece to Shawl Contests on Wednesday. as well as the Celebrity Honey Extraction Contest on Thursday, which sounds gooey. The Crossroads Conference Center (CCC) is located on the second level on the east end of the Small Arena.

East Hall (EH) holds Alpacas, Rabbits, and the “Fishin’ with Friends” Experience. The hall was also going to display poultry, but that was canceled due to Avian Flu concerns. The Youth Poultry Poster Contest and Youth Poultry Scrapbook Contest should still be on. The Ham and Eggs Ag Magic Show will take place several times daily from January 6 to January 13. To see a more detailed map of the East and Northeast Halls, Click Here

North Hall (NH) will hold Alpacas and Beef Cattle from Saturday to Monday, then will switch to Dairy Cattle from Tuesday to Saturday.

Northeast Hall (NE) is a three-story building built in 1993. The first floor will have horses on display, as well as the Calving Corner, where you can watch cows give birth. The Pa Preferred Banquet Hall (BH) and Commonwealth Room are on the third floor. The Farm Show Fashions with a Flair Contest and Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation Breakfast will take place there. To view a more detailed map of Northeast Hall, Click Here.

Upper/Lower Spine (US/LS) is part of the 2001 expansion project. The two levels allow foot traffic from North and Northeast Halls to the Cameron Street Lobby.

New Holland Large Arena (NHA) The “Coliseum”, as it was called, opened in 1939. It has a ground level where events take place and an upper level where people enter and find their seats. Vendors and exhibits are arrayed around the arena’s upper level. Events at the NHA include two rodeos; The Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association, and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. For a more detailed map of the New Holland Arena and the Giant Expo Hall, Click Here

The Equine Barn (EB) is part of the 2001 expansion. The Equine Barn connects directly to the Equine Arena. “Barn Talks with Draft Horses (and their owners!)” takes place Monday and Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The Equine Arena (EA) is part of the 2001 expansion. While it’s called the Equine Arena, events during Farm Show week include a lot of different animals – horses (Draft, speed, and mini), dogs, cattle, sheep, alpacas, and llamas. There are also tractor displays, truck and tractor pulls, and tractor square dancing. For kids, there are children’s stick horse races and pedal pulls. There’s also a Celebrity Cow Milking Contest on Friday. The celebrities usually manage to get the milk into the pail.

Cameron Street Lobby/Main Entrance (CL) ties much of the 2001 expansion together. The road is designed to get cars and buses in and out quickly. It is one of the three shuttle dropoff locations. As you enter the lobby, the Giant Expo Center is to your right (north) and the Upper and Lower Spines are to your left (south)

Giant Exposition Hall (GEX) Part of the 2001 expansion, the Giant Exposition Hall encloses 172,000 square feet of exhibit space. The Food Court at the south end is one of the busiest areas in the show. The Lancaster Farming Stage ​(LFS) is located right next to the Food Court. Farm equipment and exhibitors fill much of the rest of the hall. The northwest corner of the hall is one of the shuttle dropoff locations. It’s at the other end of the hall from the Food Court, so you can work up an appetite walking there.

That’s a very brief (and nowhere near complete) overview of what’s waiting for you at the Farm Show. We’ve included links to Farm Show web pages throughout this story, but for your convenience, here they all are in one place:

