HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The PA Farm Show returns in 2023 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

This year’s PA Farm Show will be held from January 5-14, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The first event of this year’s PA Farm Show will not be open to the public. The swine judging on January 5 in the Small/Sale Arena will be at 10 a.m., but the first public events will begin on January 6.

On January 6 the food court will open at 12 p.m. and be open until 9 p.m. with free parking. The competitive events and commercial events will be closed to the public on January 6.

The first competitive and commercial events will be available on January 7 starting at 8 a.m.

In the New Holland Arena at 8 a.m. there will be the Pennsylvania High School Rodea Association Championship. In the Equine Arena there will be the Draft Horse – Youth Decoration, Showmanship, Cart Classes, and also at 8 will be the youth Poultry Poster Contest and the scrapbook contest in the East Hall.

From January 7-14 the competitive events, commercial events, and food court will be open starting at 8 a.m. Closing times will vary for each day.

Click on the link below for a full schedule of PA Farm Show events.

New events and exhibits at this year’s PA Farm Show include the “Moo U” exhibit and a new PA Farm Show milkshake flavor.

abc27 will have full coverage of the PA Farm Show, including daily schedules, menus from the food court, and unique local stories from those working and attending this year’s event.