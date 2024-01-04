HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is almost here, and among the most highly anticipated events are the rodeos.

This year the First Frontier Circuit Finals Rodeo events are happening from Thursday, January 11 to Sunday, January 13.

The First Frontier Circuit is part of the The Circuit System created by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). It is made up of 13 states including Pennsylvania.

The PRCA created the system in 1975, dividing the United States into 12 circuits.

The other states in the First Frontier Circuit are Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Every PRCA contestant belongs to a circuit and has the chance to advance to a national championship.

This year’s rodeo events at the Pennsylvania Farm Show include bareback riding, barrel racing, bull riding, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, and team roping.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here, all tickets sales are final and non-refundable.