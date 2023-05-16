LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Painted pianos returned to the streets of Lancaster as part of Music For Everyone’s annual “Keys For The City” program.

A total of 19 pianos, decorated by local artists or students, are set up around the city through September. The project’s goal is to bring the community together through the power of music.

“Community leaders and communities need to invest in things that bring people together. Music is one of the best tools we have in our community arsenal to do that and that’s what Keys To The City is all about, bringing people together for those tens of thousands of magical music moments,” said Brendan Stengle, assistant executive director at Music For Everyone.

Keys For The City also raises money for the “Music For Everyone” grant program, which donates instruments to schools.