Two young people in Tennessee admitted to police that they entered the unlocked church so they could play piano on their first date. (Getty Images)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Art Association is bringing art and music to downtown York with the installment of four painted pianos and one additional piano for the public to paint.

“Our Plein Air Piano Project brings music and art together on this special day so the public can enjoy both creative endeavors,” Roth Preap, the York Art Association’s executive director said.“ To keep the community vibe going, the painted pianos will stay in place for anyone to play through the end of September.

The pianos will be installed at noon on international “Make Music Day” on Wednesday, June 21.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

Four local artists, Brett Greiman, Annelise Vuono, Amelia Mellberg and Derek Henry, were commissioned to paint the pianos. The fifth piano will be painted on Wednesday afternoon between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. during a community art event in the Harmony Café courtyard on Philadelphia Street.

The pianos will be located at: