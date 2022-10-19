PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Palmyra police announced that they charged a man with multiple felonies, including having sex with a child, on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

According to police, 21-year-old Preston Henry Lareau was charged with endangering the welfare of children, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and indecent assault of a child. All of these charges are considered felonies.

The charges are the result of an incident reported to police on Jan. 14, 2022, that occurred in the first block of N. Lincoln Street and the first block of S. Lincoln Street in Palmyra, the Palmyra Borough Police Department said.

Palmyra Police filed the charges through District Judge Carl Garver’s office.

According to court documents, Lareau has his preliminary hearing on Oct. 28