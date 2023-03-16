PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Palmyra Borough Police, a man stole a woman’s car at Jubilee Ministries in Palmyra on Thursday.

Police say the man grabbed the victim’s keys and drove off with her car, a silver Honda Accord, with faded Penn State bumper stickers.

The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on State Route 422.

Police say the suspect is approximately 20 and 30 years old wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, Nike flip-flops, a black backpack, and glasses,

The suspect is also believed to have tattoos on both of his arms.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the Palmyra Borough Police Department at 717-838-8189.