LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new doughnut franchise that is famous for its “layered’ doughnuts will soon unveil its first-ever Pennsylvania location here in the Midstate.

Parlor Doughnuts, which is based out of Evansville, Indiana will soon unveil their first-ever Northeast restaurant location in Lancaster.

The new Lancaster restaurant will be located in Millcreek Square at 2350 Lincoln Highway.

This new location will offer more than 20 different doughnuts, as well as a wide variety of unique bakery items, which include:

Famous original “layered” doughnuts

Vegan options

Keto-friendly baked goods

Artisanal breakfast treats

Specialty coffee drinks

To check out Parlor Doughnuts’ full menu, you can click here.

“We are thrilled to bring Parlor’s products, brand, and mission to South Central Pennsylvania – a region that celebrates with delicious comfort food and coffee, and appreciates top-notch customer service,” Lancaster owners Andrew and Teal Morcos said. “One of our key values is to create a place that facilitates conversation and community. Where friends and families of all ages can gather in a vintage American space that feels like the ‘Parlor,’ a conversation center of 1900’s Victorian homes but with a modern twist. Our ownership group is so excited to bring a business to our community that values giving back, including a passion for active military, veterans, and first responders.”

According to Parlor Doughnuts, upon opening the new location they expect to create around 20 to 25 new jobs. If you are interested in applying for a job at the new Parlor Doughnuts, you can click here.

According to Parlor Doughnuts, they plan on opening three additional locations in the Midstate in the upcoming future and also plan to expand into coastal Maryland and Delaware Beach.

The new Lancaster County Parlor Doughnuts will have its grand opening on August 3.

Parlor Doughnuts was founded back in 2019 by Darrick Hayden and his son Noah. Today, they have 16 locations across nine states.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.