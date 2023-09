DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A crash along Route 22 in Dauphin County is causing a traffic disruption Thursday evening.

There is a closure as of 5:56 p.m. between Sand Beach Road and Meadow Lane in East Hanover Township due to a vehicle crash, according to 511pa. Details are still limited and there are no words on any injuries.

