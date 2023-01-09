LIVERPOOL, Pa. (WHTM) – A large farmhouse fire in Liverpool, Perry County prompted a large response by area fire departments on Monday morning.

A large section of the building’s roof appeared to have collapsed as black smoke bellowed out of the structure.

Water supply was an issue for first responders with tankers staged to come and go with water.

Fire departments from Newport and Duncannon were among the first responders at the scene.

There is currently no word of injuries and firefighters are continuing to fight the blaze into the early afternoon hours.

This is a developing story