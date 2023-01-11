SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The countdown for the first casino in Cumberland County is underway after Parx Casino announced it will open in three weeks.

Instead of driving for miles to another casino, Shippensburg residents will have their own soon.

The new Parx Casino location will be Pennsylvania’s fourth “Category 4” casino in the state.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, Category 4 casinos are considered “satellite casinos,” and are allowed to operate 300-750 slot machines and a maximum of 30 table games. Category 4 casinos are not allowed to be within 25 miles of Pennsylvania’s Category 1, 2, or 3 casinos.

The Commonwealth’s three other Category 4 casinos are in York County, Westmoreland County, and Lawrence County.

“We’re excited. We’re excited to see what kind of business will come to us and to other small businesses as well. Pretty much the economic growth in the community would be good,” said Derek Burnstein, a manager at a Verizon Wireless store in Cumberland County.

Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment will operate the 73,000-square-foot Parx Casino location, which is replacing a former Lowes right off I-81.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

“It’s definitely a benefit to other businesses for sure, with it being a smaller community,” Burnstein added.

The Parx Casino will officially open its doors on Friday, Feb. 3. According to their website, the casino will feature 500 slot machines, 48 electronic table game positions, restaurants, and bars.