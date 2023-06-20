WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed after a crash occurred In Wheatfield Township, Perry County on June 17.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred around 10:17 p.m. as the vehicle was traveling on State Route 274 eastbound. State Police say the vehicle went off the roadway and sideswiped a utility pole. Troopers say a 19-year-old passenger had their head out the window at the time of the crash and also struck the pole.

State Police say the vehicle continued and the driver stopped after finding the injury to the passenger. The passenger was found dead from the impact, according to State Police.

State Police said the 17-year-old driver and three other passengers between the ages of 14-17 suffered suspected minor injuries from the crash, and the car sustained minor damage.

According to police, the driver was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Because of this, State Police say the driver completed a blood draw.

State Police say that the blood results and charges are pending at this time.