DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that milling and paving operations will begin on a pavement project on Cameron Street and Front Street in Dauphin County.

PennDOT says the project limits extend from Sycamore Street in the City of Harrisburg to Chambers Street in Steelton.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Beginning on Monday, June 19, and continuing for several weeks, there will be lane restrictions along the stretch of road. Flaggers will provide traffic control during the daytime hours, and parking restrictions will be in place at locations where work will be performed.

Besides milling and paving, new pavement markings, minor drainage work, and other construction will be taking place. New ADA ramps will be completed at the intersections of Route 230 and Franklin, Eleanor, Conestoga, and Swatara Streets.

Work should be completed by Aug. 2023 for the entire project. Below is a map of where the work will be performed.