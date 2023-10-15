MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Benny’s Pawtober Fest was a smash hit with our furry, four-legged friends.

Benny’s Pet Foundation put on the event which occurred on Saturday. Pet owners got the chance to learn about pet rescues and non-profits. There was even a pet costume and parade.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Benny’s pet foundation provides grants to rescues in the area, they apply for grants and then we help with emergency vet care for rescues in the area when they have a case that comes in when they need that extra funding,” Co-founder Marsha Brandt said.

Proceeds from the event will go to Benny’s Pet Foundation.