PAXTANG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Paxtang Borough has filed a lawsuit to eject the Paxtang Fire Company from the borough municipal building.

According to the borough, effective Aug. 1, 2022, the borough contracted with Swatara Township Fire and Rescue for a lower cost.

The borough says they made several offers to Paxtang Fire Company No. 1 to remain in the municipal building, however, the borough says the fire company “failed to timely respond to these offers.”

The borough says the fire company “decided not to vacate the municipal building while at the same time refusing to indemnify Paxtang Borough.”

According to a lawsuit provided by the borough, the “borough council has lost all confidence in the fire company’s ability to manage its affairs and provide fire protection services in a safe and effective manner.”

In July 2022 after the borough executed its agreement with Swatara Township Fire and Rescue, the borough decertified the Paxtang Fire Company No. 1 and extinguished any privilege that may have existed for them to occupy the building.

The borough also alleged there were unauthorized and in some cases unsafe modifications made to borough property.

abc27 has reached out to Paxtang Fire Company No. 1 for comment on the lawsuit.