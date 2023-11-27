DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) — Constellation Energy Corporation has announced that it will conduct its semi-annual full-volume test of emergency warning sirens that surround the Peach Bottom Clean Energy Center.

The siren test will be conducted on Wednesday. Dec. 6 at approximately 1 p.m., according to Constellation.

The siren system consists of 97 sirens within a 10-mile radius around Peach Bottom. The sirens are not a signal to evacuate, but they are a warning to turn to local broadcasts or radio stations that would have emergency broadcast information. The sirens are activated by county emergency management authorities.

The Peach Bottom Clean Energy Center is located on the bank of Conowingo Pond in York County. According to Constellation, the plant produces enough carbon-free electricity to power more than 1 million homes