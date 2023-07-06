YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A pedestrian was killed while attempting to cross Rt. 30 in York City early Thursday morning.
According to the York County Coroner’s office, a 49-year-old man attempted to cross the road at Loucks Road and Pennsylvania Ave. around 1:43 a.m. when he was struck by a truck.
The coroner’s office says the truck driver stopped and cooperated with York City Police.
Life-saving attempts were made on the victim, however, he was pronounced deceased from blunt force trauma at 1:36 a.m.
The York County Coroner’s office is attempting to make contact with the victim’s family and says no autopsy will be conducted.