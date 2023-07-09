HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred during the evening hours of Saturday, July 8.

Officers have told abc27 that a man was struck by a vehicle along 17th Street, near Mulberry Street around 9:00 p.m.

The officer states that life-saving efforts were attempted but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Harrisburg Police have said they have tentatively identified the vehicle involved as a dark in color 2005-2006 BMW X5 SU. The vehicle involved in the incident should have extensive front/grille damage, which is according to police.

Officers have said they were able to locate some images of the vehicle involved, which can be seen below.

Courtesy of Harrisburg Police

Courtesy of Harrisburg Police

The vehicle was last known to be traveling east on Derry Street after the collision.

Anyone with information on this incident, or vehicle, is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.