WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run in Dauphin County.

State Police say troopers responded to the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard around 10:18 p.m. and found a deceased individual on the roadway.

Troopers say the investigation is related to a hit and run and the roadway was closed for an extended period of time.

Police asked residents to avoid the area and say no additional information will be released at this time. Troopers did not say whether a vehicle or suspect has been identified and did not provide any information regarding the identification of the victim.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact the State Police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500 or by contacting 911.