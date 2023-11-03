RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in Lancaster County on Nov. 2 around 6:46 p.m.

Manheim Borough Police Officers say they responded to the 3500 block of Mount Joy Road for a report of a person struck.

Upon the Lancaster County Coroner arriving at the scene they found Brenden Monte, 20, of York who was pronounced dead.

The cause of death was due to multiple traumatic injuries, the coroner states.

Police said during the preliminary investigation he was wearing dark clothing.

Police said the other vehicles and drivers that were involved remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Manheim Borough Police at 717-665-2481.