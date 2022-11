WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A pedestrian has died after an accident in Lancaster County.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner, the pedestrian was killed along the 500 block of South 7th Street in West Earl Township on Saturday evening.

The age and identity of the pedestrian were not released by the coroner’s office on Saturday evening.

This is a developing story.