WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after being hit by a van while crossing a road in York County.

According to the West Manchester Township Police Department, the crash happened on Carlisle Road at York Crossing Drive on Monday, September 4 at about 9:15 p.m.

Police said the van was operated by a 69-year-old Dillsburg area man and was travelling north on Carlisle Road approaching York Crossing Drive.

Police said the pedestrian, a 58-year-old-man, crossed Carlisle Road in front of the van and was hit.

According to police, the pedestrian died at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

As of 12:39 a.m. police were on scene to investigate, and the northbound lanes of Carlisle Road were closed. Those lanes have since been reopened.

The West Manchester Township Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them (717) 792-9514 or on Crimewatch.