GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was seriously injured after a crash took place in Greenwood Township, Perry County on Friday, March 17.

According to a public information release from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash occurred on West Juniata Parkway half a mile west of Perry Valley Road. State Police say it occurred when a pedestrian was walking in the travel lanes of West Juniata Parkway and was struck by a 2013 Mazda 3.

The pedestrian fell onto the north side of the roadway. The incident caused functional damage to the Mazda 3 and the car was able to come to a controlled rest facing east off the south side of the roadway.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to the Hershey Medical Center, where his condition is not known at this time.

The driver and passengers of the Mazda 3 were not injured and were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Along with PSP, Millerstown Fire, EMS and PennDOT assisted on the scene.