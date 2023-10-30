LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has announced its November Community blood drives.
The drives will be offered every week at different locations throughout the county and at the Blood Donor Center at the Suburban Pavilion.
Blood that is donated will remain within Lancaster County to benefit members of the community.
To donate blood, individuals must be in good health (meaning free of flu, cold, and nausea symptoms for at least three days), at least 16 years old with parental consent, and no older than 79. Donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds.
Donors should also be well-hydrated and eat a substantial meal no more than four hours before donating. They will also need to bring a form of ID.
Penn Medicine is encouraging donors to make appointments at our Blood Drive locations, by calling 717-544-0170 or scheduling online.
Appointments at the Blood Donor Center, located at 2104 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 202, 2nd Floor, Lancaster can also be made by calling 717-544-0170 and choosing option 1, or by visiting LGHealth.org/GiveBlood.
November 2023 Blood Drives Dates and Locations:
- 11/1 Wed. 2pm – 8pm Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main Street, Narvon
- 11/2 Thurs. 2pm – 7pm Grandview Church, 888 Pleasure Road, Lancaster
- 11/7 Tues. 2pm – 7pm LGH – James Street 3rd Floor Common Area, 555 Duke Street, Lancaster
- 11/8 Wed. 2pm – 7pm Gordonville Fire Company, 3204 Vigilant Street, Gordonville
- 11/14 Tues. 2pm – 7pm “The Factory” Ministries, 3293 East Lincoln Highway, Paradise
- 11/15 Wed. 2pm – 8pm White Horse Fire Company, 111 White Horse Road, Gap
- 11/16 Thurs. 2pm – 8pm Bareville Fire Company, 211 East Main Street, Leola
- 11/20 Mon. 10am – 3pm Seraph East Conference Room, Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster
- 11/21 Tues. 2pm – 7pm Providence Township Building, 200 Mt. Airy Road, New Providence
- 11/28 Tues. 2pm – 7pm Faith Church Quarryville, 611 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville
- 11/29 Wed. 2pm – 8pm Intercourse Fire Company, 10 North Hollander Road, Intercourse
- 11/30 Thurs. 2pm – 7pm Robert Fulton Fire Company, 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom