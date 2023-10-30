LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has announced its November Community blood drives.

The drives will be offered every week at different locations throughout the county and at the Blood Donor Center at the Suburban Pavilion.

Blood that is donated will remain within Lancaster County to benefit members of the community.

To donate blood, individuals must be in good health (meaning free of flu, cold, and nausea symptoms for at least three days), at least 16 years old with parental consent, and no older than 79. Donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds.

Donors should also be well-hydrated and eat a substantial meal no more than four hours before donating. They will also need to bring a form of ID.

Penn Medicine is encouraging donors to make appointments at our Blood Drive locations, by calling 717-544-0170 or scheduling online.

Appointments at the Blood Donor Center, located at 2104 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 202, 2nd Floor, Lancaster can also be made by calling 717-544-0170 and choosing option 1, or by visiting LGHealth.org/GiveBlood.

November 2023 Blood Drives Dates and Locations: