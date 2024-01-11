(WHTM)– With an increase in COVID-19 and influenza cases, the University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS) is changing its masking policy.

As of Monday, Jan. 8, Penn Medicine healthcare workers must wear masks while they are caring for patients, a Penn Medicine spokesperson confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

Patients and visitors are highly encouraged to wear a surgical mask when they visit.

There are however, exceptions; patients who tested positive within the past 10 days for COVID-19 or have symptoms must wear a mask. Visitors who tested positive or have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past 10 days are not allowed to enter any facility even with a mask, the statement reads.

“As cases of influenza and COVID-19 continue to rise across our region and among our workforce, the University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS) must continue to ensure a safe environment for the care of patients, staff and visitors,” the spokesperson wrote. “Based on the guidelines established by the UPHS Epidemiologists, beginning Monday, Jan. 8, UPHS will transition to an updated masking status, requiring masking during direct patient care.”

Patients who are two years or older must wear masks if they are in the following areas: the emergency department and urgent care waiting rooms, dedicated oncology, radiation oncology and transplant clinics, and infusion centers.

Immunocompromised patients are encouraged to wear masks. Masking, the statement reads, is still encouraged for all patients when they enter, during delivery care, and in a patient’s room.

In December, UPMC also changed its making policy and reinstated masks for patients, visitors, and workers.

More information about the reinstated masking policy for Penn Medicine can be found by going to their website.