LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center is holding a series of community blood drives throughout the month of August.

This comes as the U.S. is facing a national blood supply shortage. All blood donated at the drives will remain in the Lancaster community.

Eligible donors must be in good health (free of flu, cold and nausea symptoms for at least three days), be between 16 years of age (with parental consent) and 74 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, be well hydrated, eat a substantial meal within four hours before donating, and bring a form of ID.

Individuals who are age 75 or older may donate at the health system’s office at the Suburban Outpatient Pavilion.

August 2023 blood drive dates and locations:

8/1 10am-3pm – Providence Township Building, 200 Mt. Airy Road, New Providence

8/2 2pm-7pm – Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 Penn Grant Road, Willow Street

8/3 7am-2pm – LGH – James Street 3rd Floor Common Area, 555 Duke Street, Lancaster

8/8 2pm-7pm — Hosanna Church, 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz

8/9 2pm-8pm — Kinzer Fire Company, 3521 Lincoln Highway, Kinzers

8/10 2pm-7pm — Robert Fulton Fire Company, 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom

8/15 2pm-7pm — Grace Church at Willow Valley, 300 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster

8/16 2pm-7pm — Witmer Fire Protection Association, 455 Mt. Sydney Road, Witmer

8/17 2pm-7pm — Alliance Church of Elizabethtown, 425 Cloverleaf Road, Elizabethtown

8/22 2pm-7pm — “The Factory” Ministries, 3293 East Lincoln Highway, Paradise

8/23 12pm-5pm — LGH-Willow Lakes, 212 Willow Lakes Drive, Willow Street

8/24 2pm-8pm — Bart Fire Company, 11 Furnace Road, Quarryville

8/29 10am-3pm — Ann B. Barshinger, Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster

8/30 2pm-8pm — White Horse Fire Company, 111 White Horse Road, Gap

8/31 1pm-6pm — Women and Babies Hospital, 690 Good Drive, Lancaster