LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Children’s Hospital hosted a free car seat check in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County on Tuesday, Sept. 20. One Mile Auto Group also gave out 50 free car seats in honor of child passenger safety week.

“Not only are we providing them we’re also helping to install them and provide the necessary education to make sure their children stay safe,” said Shannon Depatto, pediatric trauma prevention coordinator.

“You would be surprised how many people don’t know how to properly install their seats at mile one we really are committed through our cooperate giving program to safe transportation for all people so this is one program we feel very strongly about,” added Amanda Kodeck, chief giving officer for Mile One Auto Group.

Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages one through four.