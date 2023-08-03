DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Penn State Health is trying to fight food insecurity with 13 community gardens across the Midstate.

“We want to be a part of this sustainability plan, so we also try to have gardening days where we bring in Penn State Health and Medical staff. They’ve come help us do some gardening in the community,” Community Health Director at Penn State Health Ashley Visco said.

One partner in this program is the Northern Dauphin Library in Lykens which recently added a Lend & Tend Garden. People can help grow fruits and vegetables or take some home for free.

“I think the garden being new has been a challenge kind of at the beginning to get it up and running but it’s she’s already thrived in this space and you can see the garden is full of vegetables already and the community has started to become engaged,” Director of the Community Garden Program for Penn State Health Laurie Crawford said.

Oranges, tomatoes, onions, eggplants, and peppers can be picked from the garden, and taken home.

“It feels great you know I think that we like people to model behavior so when children see their parents working in the garden right they get excited and get their hands dirty and can pull those vegetables from the garden and makes them want to eat them,” Crawford said.

These fruits & vegetables were chosen based on a survey about the main grocery needs of community members.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We want to do is create the most success for them so if they can come to a community garden and they can see how things are grown and then take that knowledge and the seeds like that are here at the library and take it home to their house and grow their food that is really what causing changes is all about,” Crawford said.