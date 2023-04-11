(WHTM) — On Monday, Penn State Health honored organ donors and recipients.

The health system’s transplant team raised a flag to recognize National Donate a Life Month. The non-profit Donate Life American says more than 100,000 people are waiting for organ transplants.

Sophia Persofsky from Mechanicsburg was one of those 100,000 until her mom donated a kidney about two years ago.

“Just trying to donate whatever you can is really important because there’s so many people in need, and just a small sacrifice can help so many people,” said Persofsky.

“It was one of the easiest things I’ve ever done. I was back to myself in a few weeks. I don’t feel any different,” said Kelly Persofsky, Sophia’s mother.