(WHTM) — Penn State Health is participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day which is on Saturday, Oct. 29.

According to a release, people can drop off medications, needles, and syringes from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at drive-through locations throughout the Midstate on Saturday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

These locations include:

Academic Support Building, Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center campus, 90 Hope Drive, Hershey.

Penn State Health Medical Group – Mount Joy, 201 Lefever Road, Mount Joy.

Penn State Health Medical Group – Nyes Road, 121 N. Nyes Road, Harrisburg.

Penn State Health Medical Group – Palmyra, 941 Park Drive, Palmyra.

In 2021, officials from the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center joined with the DEA to encourage Pennsylvanians to take part in the twice-a-year initiative which is in partnership with the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration

“National Prescription Drug Take-Back events play a key role in collecting unwanted and expired medications, as well as used needles and syringes,” said Deborah Addo, Penn State Health executive vice president, and chief operating officer. “By doing so, we’re keeping them out of the hands of children and others who could accidentally – or intentionally – harm themselves.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Since the fall of 2015, Penn State Health has participated in 12 National Prescription Drug Take-Back events. Those efforts have collected more than 5,000 pounds of unwanted and expired medications and 214 large sharps containers full of used needles and syringes.