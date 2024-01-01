(WHTM)– Hospitals across Pennsylvania welcomed many newborns to start the New Year.

Penn State Health Labor and Delivery units welcomed two babies born New Year’s Day morning at their Lancaster center, located at 2160 State Road, and Hershey center, located at 500 University Drive.

Rowan William Walker was born at 5:58 a.m. at Hershey at 5:58 a.m. to Olivia and Justin Walker of Hummelstown, who both, hospital officials, say are doing well. Rowan was six-pounds and 15-ounces and measured 19-inches long.

Photo of Rowan Walker from Penn State Health

Cameron Renegade Paul was born at 12:53 a.m. to Britni and Rich Paul of Lower Windsor Township at the Lancaster center. The newborn weighs seven-pounds and once-ounce, and measures at 22-inches.