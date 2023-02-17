(WHTM) — Many Penn State students are preparing to dance for a good cause. THON, a student run philanthropy will be taking place this weekend on Feb. 17 to Feb. 19.

The 46-hour dance marathon benefits Four Diamonds at Penn State Health, whose mission is to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children and their families through care, support, and research.

Four Diamonds covers 100% of all non-insurance covered medical expenses that are related to cancer care, for eligible Four Diamonds children.

Since being organized back in 1973 by a group of Penn State students looking to give back to the community, THON has helped nearly 5,000 families and raised more than $200 million.

THON is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world and even if you’re not a student, you can still get involved.

abc27’s Allie Berube will be covering the event.