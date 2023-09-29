(WHTM) – A new study from Penn State’s College of Medicine is trying to pinpoint communities at a high risk for suicide.

The group most at risk is black, bisexual women living in rural areas.

The lead researcher says it’s important to look at all of those identities at the same time —

Instead of separating each factor out.

Doctor Lauren Forrest, lead researcher said, “I really wanted to look at those unique nooks and crannies, if you will, of the unique, specific combinations of identities to understand if there are certain groups who have really high risk but who we’ve not necessarily been paying attention to.”

Researchers hope this can help healthcare professionals prioritize which communities to focus the most resources on.

There are several resources available if you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or behaviors. People can call 988 or contact the crisis text line by texting PA to 741741. The Trevor lifeline, which supports LGBTQIA+ individuals, can be reached at 1-866-488-7386. There is also a lifeline for trans and gender diverse individuals, at 1-877-565-8860.