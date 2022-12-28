PORT ROYAL.Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced that the Port Royal bridge that carries Route 75 will be closed on Jan. 3, 2023.

PennDOT has also said that they anticipate the bridge being closed until the summer of 2023 while the contractor demolishes and replaces portions of the superstructure, which spans the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Preliminary work started in mid-September with the demolition of a two-story building on Second Street in Port Royal. Overall work on the project involves partial removal of the existing structure and construction of its replacement, approach paving, drainage improvements, water and sewer line replacements, and miscellaneous construction.

Below is a map of the detour and where the work will be taking place:

Courtesy of PennDOT

While the closure is taking place, drivers will use a detour using Route 3002, also known as Old 22 Road/Main street, Route 35, and Route 333 back to Route 75.

Homeowners in the vicinity of the bridge will be able to access their properties.