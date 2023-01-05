PORT ROYAL, Pa. (WHTM) — Because PENNDOT and the Norfolk Southern Railroad continue coordination for repair work on a Route 75 bridge in Port Royal, a delay in closing the bridge has become necessary.

The bridge was scheduled to close on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Preliminary work started in mid-September with the demolition of a two-story building on Second Street in Port Royal.

Overall work on the project involves partial removal of the existing structure and construction of its replacement, approach paving, drainage improvements, water and sewer line replacements, and miscellaneous construction.

Once closed, PennDOT anticipates the bridge remaining closed through June 30 while the contractor demolishes and replaces portions of the superstructure, which spans the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Port Royal.