LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, PennDOT announced that night work is planned for this week in Lancaster County.

The work will be taking place on Centerville Road and Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township.

The contractor will begin trimming trees on Monday, Jan. 9 and the work will go through the night of Thursday, Jan. 12.

Work is expected to take place on Centerville Road for the first couple of nights. During the work, there will be lane restrictions with flaggers who will be providing traffic control from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

After the tree trimming on Centerville Road is complete, contractors will be trimming trees on Route 30. This work will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on either Wednesday, Jan. 11 or Thursday, Jan. 12. This is expected to take one night to complete. PennDOT warns that there will be lane restrictions in each direction.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

The work taking place is part of the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement project. This project consists of structure replacement, Superpave overlay, base replacement, roadway widening, milling, guide rail drainage improvements, pavement marking, ADA improvements, traffic signal improvements, and other miscellaneous construction.

According to PennDOT, the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement project includes work on the Centerville Road from Cornerstone Drive to Marietta Avenue (Route 23), and Marietta Avenue from Centerville Road to Stony Battery Road.