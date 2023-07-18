CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — After the pavement was damaged yesterday by a vehicle fire, PennDot has announced that it will begin performing repairs on northbound Interstate 81 at Exit 44 (Allen Road/Route 465) near Carlisle.

Weather permitting, the PennDOT maintenance crew will be working from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM tomorrow, Wednesday, July 19.

Because of the work, the right lane will be closed.

The ramp from southbound Allen Road to northbound I-81 will also close at 8 a.m. for staging equipment and will remain closed during repairs.

PennDOT is urging motorists to drive with caution in the work zone.