HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that an inspection on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) Bridge is scheduled to take place next week.

PennDOT announced that the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Hellam Township in York County and Columbia Borough in Lancaster County will be inspected starting Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Tuesday, Feb. 28.

There will be lane restrictions in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and during daylight hours on Saturday Feb. 25 and possibly Sunday, Feb. 26.

More information regarding conditions on major roadways can be found here.

According to PennDOT, traffic will be restricted in one direction at a time. Work will begin in the eastbound (York County to Lancaster County) direction, then move westbound (Lancaster County to York County) direction. The right lane and shoulder will be closed at this time.