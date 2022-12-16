HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that there will be lane restrictions on Monday, Dec. 19 at 13th Street in the City of Harrisburg for a bridge inspection.

The bridge inspection will take place on northbound and southbound Interstate 83. Inspectors will be inspecting the 13th Street bridge using a bucket truck on I-83 in both directions.

The work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, weather permitting.

The traffic on I-83 at the bridge will be reduced as follows:

The right lane, off-ramp, and shoulder of northbound I-83 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Two lanes will remain open.

The left lane of northbound I-83 will be closed from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Three lanes will remain open.

The right lane, off-ramp and shoulder of southbound I-83 will be closed from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Two lanes will remain open.

PennDOT reminds travelers to be alert for the operations, obey work zone signs, and use caution when driving through work zones for the safety of the road crews.