(WHTM) — Due to the impending winter weather that is forecasted to overspread the area on Saturday, PennDOT has announced vehicle restrictions on some highways throughout the Midstate.

The following Tier 1 vehicle restrictions will go into place at 10:00 AM on Saturday, Jan. 6

  • I-81 from Maryland to I-78.
  • I-83 entire length.

The following Tier 1 vehicle restrictions will go into place at noon on Saturday, Jan. 6

  • PA Turnpike (I-76) from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Carlisle (Exit 226). 

PennDOT states that under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: 

  • Tractors without trailers. 
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers. 
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.
  • Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV. 
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers. 
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches. 
  • Motorcycles.  

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist, and information on PennDOT’s winter operations including a video, visit click here for more infomation.