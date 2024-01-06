(WHTM) — Due to the impending winter weather that is forecasted to overspread the area on Saturday, PennDOT has announced vehicle restrictions on some highways throughout the Midstate.
The following Tier 1 vehicle restrictions will go into place at 10:00 AM on Saturday, Jan. 6
- I-81 from Maryland to I-78.
- I-83 entire length.
The following Tier 1 vehicle restrictions will go into place at noon on Saturday, Jan. 6
- PA Turnpike (I-76) from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Carlisle (Exit 226).
PennDOT states that under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
- Tractors without trailers.
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.
- Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches.
- Motorcycles.
For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist, and information on PennDOT's winter operations including a video, visit PennDOT's winter safety page.