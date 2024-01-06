(WHTM) — Due to the impending winter weather that is forecasted to overspread the area on Saturday, PennDOT has announced vehicle restrictions on some highways throughout the Midstate.

The following Tier 1 vehicle restrictions will go into place at 10:00 AM on Saturday, Jan. 6

I-81 from Maryland to I-78.

I-83 entire length.

The following Tier 1 vehicle restrictions will go into place at noon on Saturday, Jan. 6

PA Turnpike (I-76) from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Carlisle (Exit 226).

PennDOT states that under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches.

Motorcycles.

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist, and information on PennDOT’s winter operations including a video, visit click here for more infomation.