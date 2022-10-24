HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced today that there will be a full closure of Interstate 83 at the Paxton Street Bridge in November.

This closure will span the interstate in Swatara Township and Dauphin County. It is planned to take place at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 all the way through to Monday, Nov. 7 until 6:00 a.m.

This I-83 closure will allow a PennDOT contractor to remove a damaged beam from the Paxton Street bridge spanning the interstate.

Map courtesy of PennDOT

The following detours will be in place, according to PennDOT:

I-83 Northbound Detours:

Motorists traveling northbound on I-83 should take westbound Route 581 to northbound I-81 to I-83

Motorists traveling eastbound on Route 581 to northbound I-83 should take southbound I-83 to Exit 40B (New Cumberland), turn left onto Carlisle Road (Route 2018), left onto northbound I-83 to westbound Route 581 to northbound I-81, to I-83

I-83 Southbound Detours:

Motorists traveling on southbound on I-81 should continue on southbound I-81 to eastbound Route 581, to southbound I-83

Motorists traveling on southbound I-83 should take Exit 47 (US 322 E/Hershey/Eisenhower Blvd). Once on Eisenhower Boulevard, exit to Paxton Street (I-83 South/Paxton Street), to the southbound I-83 on-ramp

Motorists traveling northbound on Interstate 283 should take northbound I-83, to southbound I-81, to eastbound Route 581, to southbound I-83

Motorists traveling westbound on Route 322 should take northbound I-83 to southbound I-81 to eastbound Route 581, to southbound I-83

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Please note: