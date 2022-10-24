HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced today that there will be a full closure of Interstate 83 at the Paxton Street Bridge in November.
This closure will span the interstate in Swatara Township and Dauphin County. It is planned to take place at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 all the way through to Monday, Nov. 7 until 6:00 a.m.
This I-83 closure will allow a PennDOT contractor to remove a damaged beam from the Paxton Street bridge spanning the interstate.
The following detours will be in place, according to PennDOT:
I-83 Northbound Detours:
- Motorists traveling northbound on I-83 should take westbound Route 581 to northbound I-81 to I-83
- Motorists traveling eastbound on Route 581 to northbound I-83 should take southbound I-83 to Exit 40B (New Cumberland), turn left onto Carlisle Road (Route 2018), left onto northbound I-83 to westbound Route 581 to northbound I-81, to I-83
I-83 Southbound Detours:
- Motorists traveling on southbound on I-81 should continue on southbound I-81 to eastbound Route 581, to southbound I-83
- Motorists traveling on southbound I-83 should take Exit 47 (US 322 E/Hershey/Eisenhower Blvd). Once on Eisenhower Boulevard, exit to Paxton Street (I-83 South/Paxton Street), to the southbound I-83 on-ramp
- Motorists traveling northbound on Interstate 283 should take northbound I-83, to southbound I-81, to eastbound Route 581, to southbound I-83
- Motorists traveling westbound on Route 322 should take northbound I-83 to southbound I-81 to eastbound Route 581, to southbound I-83
Please note:
- Local traffic in Harrisburg may use northbound I-83 between Front Street and 32nd Street
- I-83 Exit 41B (Lemoyne) will be closed to prohibit traffic from using local roads
- Lowther Street on-ramp to northbound I-83 will be closed
- South 40th Street (Route 3005) between Derry Street (Route 3012) and Paxton Street will be closed due to the higher anticipated volumes on Paxton Street.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead when traveling through the area, as there will be higher traffic volumes on signed detour routes and adjacent highways.
According to PennDOT, nightly lane closures are scheduled for the week through October 27, 2022, from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM, for the southbound I-83 off-ramp for Paxton Street/ Bass Pro Drive. In addition, Paxton Street adjacent to the southbound I-83 off-ramp will be brought to a temporary stop condition during single lane closures.
This project totals $663,968 and Lobar Site Development, Inc. of Dillsburg is the contractor.