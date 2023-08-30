PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that its drivers license and photo centers will be closed for the upcoming Labor Day holiday.

The closure will last from Saturday, September 2 to Monday, September 4.

During the closure, customers will still be able to use PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website www.dmv.pa.gov to access a number of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications, and driver training manuals.

The full list of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2023 can be found online.

PennDOT asks customers who plan to visit one of PennDOT’s On-Line Messenger Service Centers, to call ahead for holiday hours.