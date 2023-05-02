LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon man is no longer working for PennDOT after Pennsylvania State Police say he admitted to taking pictures of customer’s personal information.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 9 the PennDOT Risk Management Office contacted State Police regarding Ashwin Pari, a greeter at the Lancaster East Driver’s License Center.

According to State Police, Pari was alleged to have taken pictures with his phone of customer’s information on driver’s licenses, social security cards, birth certificates, marriage certificates, utility bills, and other documents.

State Police say as a greeter Pari was responsible for assisting customers with document preparation, answering basic questions, or handling other minor tasks. Greeters do not have access to the license database and can not alter customer information.

On December 14, Pari was interviewed by Vehicle Fraud Investigators where his phone was seized. State Police say Pari admitted to taking pictures of the documents “so that he could later examine their social media accounts.”

State Police say the investigation found Pari did not use the customer’s information for anything other than examining their social media accounts.

Pari was suspended by PennDOT and is now no longer employed by the department, according to State Police.

State Police say Pari was charged with six counts of “Limitation on Sale, Publication, and Disclosure of Records,” a summary violation that carries a fine between $500-1,000.